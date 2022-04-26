The work we do and the activities we choose for fun tell the world a lot about us. But people with Alzheimer’s disease and dementia lose, little by little over time, the ability to do those things that make them who they are.
Most caregivers focus on those activities the person with AD no longer should do, such as drive, work, go out alone or make important decisions. But, to help maintain good self-esteem, it is also important to help the person with AD continue to engage in meaningful activities and participate in family and community life. To do this, decide what activities he can do and help him adjust for abilities that are lost. Accentuate the positive.
Activities should make the best use of a person’s remaining strengths and skills, and be based on interests and hobbies developed over a lifetime. These include activities like going for walks or gardening, which you can still enjoy together. Meaningful activities can also reduce the risk of agitation or upsetting behaviors. A person with AD and/or dementia has difficulty planning and choosing activities. In the early stages, just a reminder or a cue may be enough to get him going, and he may be able to carry on from there. To keep activities enjoyable, follow these tips:
• Establish a routine that includes a balance of rest and activity.
• Recognize limitations. Long trips, three-act plays or a seat in the balcony far from the restroom are going to cause trouble.
• Adjust the activity to make it possible for him to participate.
Don’t tell a person with AD about an activity you have planned too far in advance, because this may cause anxiety, not pleasant expectation. Monitor TV Watching - Some people with AD get very upset watching violence on TV because they think it is real. Careful TV monitoring is important.
Finding an activity
An activity doesn’t have to be something out of the ordinary. Try modifying regular activities of daily life so that the person with dementia can still do them.
Chores such as dusting, sweeping, doing laundry, preparing food and cooking can be satisfying activities. Even bathing, shaving and getting dressed can provide an opportunity for chatting and reminiscing, singing or telling jokes. Making these necessary ADLs enjoyable will probably improve cooperation, so you both can enjoy them.
Make activities more fun
• Consider ways the care receiver can continue to participate in activities he enjoyed in the past: If he used to play tennis, but can no longer keep score, how about just hitting the ball back and forth? If she enjoyed cooking, why not make a meal together?
• Don’t be afraid to try something new. As people age, their interests may change. In spite of AD or sometimes because of it, people often discover talents they may not have expressed before, such as painting, collage or even a greater sense of spirituality.
• Doing activities or chores that recall a person’s work-related past can bring much happiness.
• Break an activity down into simple steps.
• Choose an activity that can be completed in a relatively short time. The process is more important than the product: It may be just as much fun to make mashed potatoes as a perfect souffle.
• Be generous with praise, do not criticize or correct mistakes, although you may want to lend a hand if some aspect of the activity becomes too difficult or time-consuming.
• Don’t get upset if she walks away in the middle of the project. People with AD are easily distracted and fatigued.
• Keep your sense of humor. Alzheimer’s is not funny, but amusing things do happen.
Problem
Tip
Poor memory
Focus on the present. “Today is a sunny day,” rather than “Do you remember that winter snowstorm?”
Talking about the past
Use this opportunity to learn about the past (as the person currently remembers it).
Difficulty with orientation to time and place
Provide cues such as pictures of a toilet on the bathroom door or a spoon glued to the kitchen door to help the person find his way.
Doesn’t understand what to do
Simplify the instructions and speak slowly. Show what is to be done.
Not paying attention
Perhaps he is tired, or the activity is not interesting, too difficult, or confusing; try at a later time.
The job does not get done
Do not focus on the product.
The person with AD does it wrong
Keep your sense of humor!
Comfort Keepers have been serving New Hampshire residents since 2005. Let us help you stay independent.
Call 603-536-6060 or visit: nhcomfortkeepers.com for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.