This year’s 22nd HK Powersports Land & Lake Poker Run for Easterseals New Hampshire will take place on Saturday, July 8, in Laconia. The event is pirate-themed from start to finish, with a Buccaneer Bash Party for all ages to end the day. (Courtesy photo /HK Powersports)
LACONIA — Whether commandeering a ship or a sports car, everyone registered for this year’s 22nd HK Powersports Land & Lake Poker Run for Easterseals New Hampshire will receive a treasure map at check-in on Saturday, July 8, in Laconia. The event is pirate-themed from start to finish, with a Buccaneer Bash Party for all ages to end the day.
Participants are encouraged to come in costume and decorate the boat, car or motorcycle they’ll captain as they travel to checkpoints around Lake Winnipesaukee to collect playing cards. The last stop is the NazBar & Grill on the beach at The NASWA Resort in Laconia, where participants will receive their final card and reveal their hand for a chance to win up to $1,000.
The grand prize for the day is a brand new 2023 Sea Doo GTI SE with trailer valued at over $13,000 from HK Powersports of Laconia. Additional raffle prizes include a new Saber grill and a choice of an Old Town kayak or canoe.
Another highlight of the poker run is the live auction featuring sports memorabilia and once-in-a-lifetime experiences.
There will be a contest for Best Dressed Crew and Best Land and Lake Pirate Ships, a buffet, DJ and beach games with The Brethren of Pirates.
“Over the years, Poker Run has raised more than $1.6 million for Easterseals programs that people depend on for child care, in-home care, veterans services and so much more,” said Maureen Beauregard, president and CEO of Easterseals New Hampshire.
Event sponsors include HK Powersports, The NASWA Resort, Mix 94.1, Brady Sullivan Properties, Sea-Doo, SeaChoice, Amoskeag Beverages, Cohen Family, Plastic Distributors and Fabricators, INC., Bank of New Hampshire, Coca-Cola, Sysco, Baron’s Major Brands, East Coast Flightcraft, Belknap Subaru, Irwin Marine, South End Media, Bellman’s, North Water Marine, West Point Waste, Bio-Kleen, Paugus Bay Marina and Winnisquam Marine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.