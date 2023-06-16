Poker run handoff

This year’s 22nd HK Powersports Land & Lake Poker Run for Easterseals New Hampshire will take place on Saturday, July 8, in Laconia. The event is pirate-themed from start to finish, with a Buccaneer Bash Party for all ages to end the day. (Courtesy photo /HK Powersports)

LACONIA — Whether commandeering a ship or a sports car, everyone registered for this year’s 22nd HK Powersports Land & Lake Poker Run for Easterseals New Hampshire will receive a treasure map at check-in on Saturday, July 8, in Laconia. The event is pirate-themed from start to finish, with a Buccaneer Bash Party for all ages to end the day.

Participants are encouraged to come in costume and decorate the boat, car or motorcycle they’ll captain as they travel to checkpoints around Lake Winnipesaukee to collect playing cards. The last stop is the NazBar & Grill on the beach at The NASWA Resort in Laconia, where participants will receive their final card and reveal their hand for a chance to win up to $1,000.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.