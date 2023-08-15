WOLFEBORO — Auditions for the Village Players' fall musical "Oliver!" are set for Sunday, Aug. 20, from 6 to 8 p.m., at The Village Players Theater, 51 Glendon St. Additional time is available on Monday, Aug. 21, for call-backs and for those who cannot come on Sunday.
This classic Dickens musical, set in early 1800s London, tells the story of the orphan Oliver Twist, the clever Artful Dodger, and Fagin, the master of pickpocketing. Last performed by the Village Players in 1996, this fan favorite returns to the stage again this coming November.
There are many roles, large and small, for all ages, including the good-hearted Nancy, the evil Bill Sykes, Bumble the Beadle, and a number of other smaller, but memorable roles.
The company will be looking for children ages 6 to teens to fill out the ranks of the workhouse orphans and Fagin's band. Oliver will be in the age range of approximately 10 to 12, and Dodger will be a little older. Auditions for kids 6 through teens will be held Sunday, Aug. 20, from 3 to 5 p.m.
Auditioners should expect to read a section of script, to sing a short solo and to do a short, simple dance routine with others. They may bring their own selected musical number to perform with an accompanist, or there will be a selection prepared for you to sing. A short instructional dance video is at village-players.com for those who wish to preview and practice the audition dance routine. The routine will also be previewed at auditions for those unable to use or access the video.
Performances will be Fridays and Saturdays, Nov. 3, 4, 10 and 11, at 7:30 p.m., and Sundays, Nov. 5 and 12, at 2 p.m.
The Village Players are an open, friendly and nonjudgmental group of amateurs who join together out of a shared love for everything theater. Many members have been active for many years, but new talent of any age and experience is also welcome.
Backstage help, such as volunteers to keep children organized, are also needed.
