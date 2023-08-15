WOLFEBORO — Auditions for the Village Players' fall musical "Oliver!" are set for Sunday, Aug. 20, from 6 to 8 p.m., at The Village Players Theater, 51 Glendon St. Additional time is available on Monday, Aug. 21, for call-backs and for those who cannot come on Sunday.

This classic Dickens musical, set in early 1800s London, tells the story of the orphan Oliver Twist, the clever Artful Dodger, and Fagin, the master of pickpocketing. Last performed by the Village Players in 1996, this fan favorite returns to the stage again this coming November.

