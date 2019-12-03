WOLFEBORO — One myth about seasonal museums is that staff head for warmer climates in the off-season.
"'Closed to the public' does not mean 'closed for business," said Mike Culver, executive director at Wright Museum. "The off-season is probably our busiest time of year."
November sees staff not only prepare for the museum's annual Veterans Day Ceremony, but also for its role as host of Wolfeboro Festival of Trees.
Held Dec. 7-8, Dec. 11, and Dec. 14-15, with a preview gala on Thursday, Dec. 5, Wolfeboro Festival of Trees benefits area charities. "It's important for Wright to be involved in the community," Culver added.
At The Wright, staff also begin to plan for upcoming exhibits, sometimes years in advance. "Our gallery space demands that we consider the experience we want for our visitors, and that takes planning as well as sourcing funds to bring in outside exhibits," Culver said.
In addition to future exhibits, Wright Museum Curator Justin Gamache said staff also plan programs, conduct artifact research, fundraise, conduct school tours and schedule the calendar.
To learn more, visit wrightmuseum.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.