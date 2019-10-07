WOLFEBORO — The Winnipesaukee Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution welcomed new members Jill Boyle of Wolfeboro and Leann Laplante of Alton on Sept. 14. The DAR is a nonprofit, non-political volunteer women’s service organization. Any women 18 years or older, regardless of race, religion or ethnic background, who can prove lineal descent from a patriot of the American Revolution, is eligible to join. For more information about the Winnipesaukee Chapter of DAR, contact Regent Susan Fossum at 603-581-9675 or susanbriggsfossum@hotmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.