SANDWICH — After a one-year absence due to COVID, the Sandwich Fire Department has announced the return of its Independence Day fundraising dinner on Saturday, July 3, beginning at 5 p.m. The menu includes half a barbecued chicken, cole-slaw, roll, chips, a drink and ice cream. The cost is $13 for adults and $9 for diners under 12. All profits go toward supporting town events or equipment for the department. Indoor and outdoor seating will be offered, as well as takeout. All department members are fully vaccinated and will use proper PPE for food preparation and serving. Mask wearing by patrons will follow state guidance at the time of the event.
Winner, winner, Sandwich FD brings back chicken dinner
-
- Updated
- 0
Read the Paper at Home!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Question of the Week
What was the best piece of wisdom you received as a kid that is worth passing on to today’s younger generation?
Most Popular
Articles
- Jordana Brewster wants to marry 'love of her life' after breakup
- Phil Spagnuolo, drug recovery leader, dies at age 53
- Philip Spagnuolo Jr., 53
- State budget bill critic from Laconia among 5 arrested at Statehouse
- Beach regulations encounter backlash
- The healing power of water
- Gilmanton nurse's book calls healthcare workplace violence a silent epidemic
- Alan F. Beane, 72
- Two years after her father's homicide, daughter keeps asking ‘Why?’
- Laconia Police Log
Images
Videos
Commented
- Marc Abear: Black people continue to immigrate here, must be a reason (6)
- Bruce Jenket: Seems like facts of capitol insurrection are still up for debate (5)
- Madeleine Kolaja: Abortion ban fails to protect Granite State families (3)
- Brian McLaughlin: Who's really trying to bury the truth about Jan. 6? (2)
- Steven Behrsing: Paper failed to follow its own letters policy (2)
- Marcia Hayward: Time for those who care about Laconia schools to step up (2)
- Bill Hemmel: What happened on Jan. 6 at the Capitol is abundantly clear (2)
- Charles Ajootian: Study of modern-day systemic racism is long overdue (1)
- David Stamps: Laconia deserves better than a mob mentality (1)
- Steve Earle: Those fighting for social justice should also be fighting antisemitism (1)
- Alan F. Beane, 72 (1)
- D.P. Johnson: Another found class ring never got back to owner (1)
- Jeff Robbins: Pride time - Biden puts a bully pulpit to good use (1)
- Michael Breen: Critical race theory is a cult-like form of racism (1)
- New rules limit public comment at Laconia School Board meetings (1)
- Jim Mayotte: You get the present on President Trump's birthday (1)
- MVSB to sponsor free admission days for history teachers (1)
- Douglas Baker: Letter riddled with flaws about what happened Jan. 6 (1)
- Dan Hachey: Moving to clean energy sources offers opportunities (1)
- John Demakowski: Teaching that one race is oppressive doesn't help (1)
- Marc Abear: Nation's largest teachers union is a far-left political organization (1)
- Roger Davis: Advantages available in America to everyone regardless of race (1)
- Frances Woodard: Hopefully, it isn't the city of Laconia building downtown building (1)
- Lakeport Opera House ending 60 year intermission (1)
- Bruce Jenket: Charges levied don't support "insurrection" claim (1)
- Chris Finer: Flea and tick chemicals pose an aquatic hazard (1)
- Julien Davis: Fight back against the assault on public education (1)
- Rep. Mike Bordes: Second annual boat parade on Lake Winnipesaukee (1)
- State picks replacements for Laconia DRF (1)
- E. Scott Cracraft: Witch hunts and wicked witches really do exist (1)
- Charles H. Bradley: There's a difference between courage and authenticity (1)
- Peter Kirk: The Biden administration has avoided honest answers (1)
- Chuck McGee: For the People Act lacks protections against cheating (1)
- Roger Davis: Writer expressed his own version of history (1)
- 2021 Bike Week (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.