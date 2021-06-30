SANDWICH — After a one-year absence due to COVID, the Sandwich Fire Department has announced the return of its Independence Day fundraising dinner on Saturday, July 3, beginning at 5 p.m. The menu includes half a barbecued chicken, cole-slaw, roll, chips, a drink and ice cream. The cost is $13 for adults and $9 for diners under 12. All profits go toward supporting town events or equipment for the department. Indoor and outdoor seating will be offered, as well as takeout. All department members are fully vaccinated and will use proper PPE for food preparation and serving. Mask wearing by patrons will follow state guidance at the time of the event.

