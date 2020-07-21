MEREDITH — The Meredith Lions Club is holding a drawing for a family barbecue meal for 16-20 people in time for Labor Day weekend. Tickets are $20 each, and proceeds will benefit the Meredith Food Pantry.
The meal will consist of Applewood-smoked pulled pork, brisket and baby back ribs with CJ's Great West Grill barbecue sauce, homemade baked beans, homemade coleslaw, corn on the cob and cubed watermelon. Water and soft drinks are also provided. The drawing will be Tuesday, Sept. 1 at 7 p.m., and delivery in the Lakes Region will be arranged with the winner for Labor Day weekend.
To purchase tickets, mail a check to Meredith Lions Club, P.O. Box 1720, Meredith, NH 03253, and include a telephone number. For more information, contact keylion03@gmail.com.
