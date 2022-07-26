FRANKLIN — After canceling this event for two years due to the pandemic, Twin Rivers Food Pantry is scheduling the 3rd annual “Wheels for Meals” Car Show fundraiser for Saturday, Aug. 20 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., at the Franklin Shopping Center, 880 Central Street. Car parking at the event starts at 9 a.m.
The event is free and open to the public. Entrance fee for show cars is $10. At the event, a raffle of prizes from generous area businesses, a 50/50 raffle, and food sales provides vital funding for the pantry’s mission to provide healthy food and nutrition resources to neighbors in need.
The Pantry provides nonperishable food items, fresh produce, frozen meat, dairy items, baked goods, and personal hygiene items to residents in need in Franklin, Andover, Hill, Tilton, Northfield and a number of other surrounding communities. The pantry is currently serving an average of 100 households each week. Service hours are 9-11 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays and 5-7 p.m. on Wednesdays. The Pantry is located in the lower level of 2 Central Street in Franklin. The entrance is off the parking lot behind the building.
Always appreciated (and always needed) are volunteers, plastic or paper grocery bags, fresh garden produce, eggs, and nonperishable food items. Call 603-934-2662 or email info.twinrivers@gmail.com for more information.
