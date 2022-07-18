LACONIA — Join the Laconia Public Library for Wednesday specials: Steve Blunt & Marty Kelley: Songs and Stories on Wednesday, July 20 at 1 p.m. Join in the fun at the Laconia Community Center, hear silly stories, and dance along to some SEA-riffic songs. For newborns to age 12. This program is sponsored by donations made in memory of former Children’s Librarian, Gail Drucker.
For more information about all programs, check out: http://laconialibrary.org.
