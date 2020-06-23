In response to the increase in demand for locally-sourced and produced food this spring, the Lakes Region Food Network, University of New Hampshire Cooperative Extension Service and the Belknap County Conservation District have organized a webinar scheduled for Tuesday, June 30, at 7 p.m. The public is invited to attend.
Several factors have created increased interest in local farm products, like reluctance to go to grocery stores and food shortages. In addition to looking for more local food options, people are growing their own food in gardens and raising small poultry, creating shortages of seed and poultry supplies.
The focus are will be Belknap County and adjoining towns in Grafton, Merrimack, and Carroll counties. Scheduled to participate are The Belknap Foodshed at Genuine Local, Local Foods Plymouth, Gilmanton’s Own, and The Barnstead Farmers Market. Each will explain how their market works and how buyers can get food. Kelly McAdam from UNH Cooperative Extension will explain the recently updated Lakes Region Food Guide that contains information on individual farms and in-person markets. The presentations will be followed by a question and answer period.
To register for the webinar, visit bit.ly/LocalFoodWebinar. For questions, contact Kelly McAdam of the UNH Cooperative Extension at 603-527-5475 or kelly.mcadam@unh.edu.
