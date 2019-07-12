SANDWICH — Textile artist Sara Goodman, an award-winning juried member of the League of New Hampshire Craftsmen, will conduct her sixth annual weaving class at the Center Sandwich Fine Craft Gallery on Monday-Friday, July 15-19, with the daily workshops running from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Goodman's Summer Weaving Intensive — 5 Warps in 5 Days is structured for all skill levels, from beginners learning to set up a loom to advanced weavers who want to work on their own projects.
Because it is a small class, each student will receive instruction and teacher support that helps to expand skills. It is appropriate for adults and children above 10 years of age who are serious about learning.
Tuition is $400, plus a $5 materials fee. To register, email sandwichcrafteducation@gmail.com, call 603-284-6831, or visit Sandwich Home Industries, a founding member of the League of New Hampshire Craftsmen, at 32 Main St., Center Sandwich.
See a complete list of class descriptions at centersandwich.nhcrafts.org.
