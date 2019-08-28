BRISTOL — On Saturday, Oct. 12 the Tapply-Thompson Community Center, 30 N. Main St., will sponsor its 36th annual Apple Festival. This year’s events include a craft fair from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. in the gym. The apple pie and food sale will include pies, apple crisp, fresh bread, home baked beans, apple brownies, and fresh applesauce.
Pies will sell for $10, and are made on Friday, Oct. 11 by area residents who come together at the center to peel, slice, roll and bake the 300 goods. Volunteers are still needed. Those interested should call the TTCC at 603-744-2713. Space for the craft fair is available for $30 for a six-foot table, and $40 for an eight-foot table.
Pies can be reserved by calling by Friday, Oct. 11. Uncooked, frozen pies are available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.