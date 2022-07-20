HOLDERNESS — Calling all volunteers interested in insects to participate in a community science project with the SLA. On Thursdays beginning July 21 through Aug. 11 from 9:00 to 11 a.m. join LRCC members to conduct surveys on trees and record all of the insects and arthropods (ex. caterpillars, beetles, and spiders) observed. We will use a small sheet to collect arthropods around the SLA campus and also record factors like leaf count, how much of the leaf has been eaten, and the type and size of each arthropod.
Community science projects like this are important in helping us understand where to put our conservation efforts as our ecosystems change. Whether you’re a birder, an insect enthusiast, or something in between, there is a lot to be gained from getting involved in Caterpillars Count.
“Caterpillars Count! was created by Dr. Allen Hurlbert from the University of North Carolina to measure the seasonal variation and abundance of foliage arthropods. The data collected will help determine whether insects are emerging earlier with the coming of earlier springs. The data will also help us understand whether migratory birds are migrating early to take advantage of those important food resources which they count on for successfully raising their young.” To learn more about this project visit their website at: https://caterpillarscount.unc.edu/.
For more information, or to sign up, visit the SLA website: squamlakes.org or contact the SLA directly at 603-968-7336. The SLA has a variety of volunteer opportunities throughout the year. Many of our volunteer opportunities are led by the LRCC AmeriCorps members at the SLA who perform important conservation work in support of the Association’s mission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.