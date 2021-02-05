GILFORD — Visiting Angels of Lakes Region announced today that it received the distinguished 2021 Best of Home Care — Leader in Excellence Award from Home Care Pulse, the leading firm in quality assurance for home care. The Leader in Excellence Award is the highest recognition awarded by Home Care Pulse and is given to select home care businesses that consistently rank among the very highest in 10 or more quality metrics. As a Leader in Excellence, Visiting Angels is now ranked among the top 10% of home care providers participating in the nationwide Home Care Pulse Satisfaction Management Program.
This accomplishment demonstrates Visiting Angels long-term dedication to excellent care and quality improvement. To qualify for this award, 10% of Visiting Angels clients and caregivers were interviewed each month by Home Care Pulse. Over a 12-month period, Visiting Angel received high client and caregiver satisfaction ratings in areas such as caregiver training, compassion of caregivers, communication, scheduling, client/caregiver compatibility, etc. Using feedback from clients and employees, as well as quality benchmarks from Home Care Pulse, the Visiting Angels management team set goals to reach the highest level of excellence possible.
“We are so honored to receive this distinction,” stated Debra Desrosiers, Director of Visiting Angels of Lakes Region. “We have the most amazing team of caregivers who put their heart and soul into every visit. To be honest, our team is really excited that an agency in a rural community of New Hampshire achieved this ranking!”
The Best of Home Care – Leader in Excellence Award highlights the top-performing home care businesses in the nation. Home Care Pulse believes that by honoring these providers, families looking for in-home care for a loved one will be able to recognize and choose a trusted home care provider.
To find out more about Visiting Angels commitment to excellence, please visit www.VisitingAngels.com/LakesRegion or call 603-366-1993.
