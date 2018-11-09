MEREDITH — The American Legion Post 33 of Meredith invites all to attend the 2018 Veterans Day Observance.
The group will start from the Post at 5 Plymouth St. at 10:50 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 11, proceeding to the library, where the Pledge of Allegiance will be recited and Taps played. There will be remarks by local dignitaries and Veterans. The group will then proceed to Hesky Park and the POW/MIA memorial, where there will be short addresses and a closing benediction.
After the procession, all are invited back to the Post for a light lunch.
