LACONIA — To help provide reliable and safe internet access and opportunities and keep local families connected, UScellular has donated 25 wireless hotspots and two years of service to New Beginnings Without Violence & Abuse as part of its After School Access Project.

"The success and safety of families in the communities we serve is very important to us at UScellular," said Tabatha McKay, area vice president/general manager for UScellular in New England, "Connecting people and communities is our mission and the After School Access Project is just one way that we're helping ensure that families have the reliable access they need to grow and pursue their dreams."

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.