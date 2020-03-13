BELMONT — The Belmont Library has received two state grant awards to complete the brickwork restoration on the 1928 National Register building, the Conservation License Plate Grant and a grant from the Land and Community Heritage Investment Program. “We are very pleased to have demonstrated the importance of the library building to the community,” said library Director Eileen Gilbert. “These grants help us preserve our historic building without putting the whole burden on Belmont taxpayers.”
The Tuesday book group will tackle 'My Sister the Serial Killer' by Oyinkan Braithwaite, on Tuesday, March 17, at 10:30 a.m.
The Belmont Library invites all fifth through eighth graders to create with washi tape on Wednesday, March 18 at 3 p.m.
The Friday Fiction book group will meet Friday, March 20, at 10:30 a.m. They will read the debut novel 'Did You Ever Have a Family' by Bill Clegg.
Preschool-age storytime features stories, movement, music, and crafts to encourage early literacy skills Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m.
The Friends of the Library will hold a bake sale during the library’s Welcome Spring event on Saturday, April 11.
For more information, visit www.belmontpubliclibrary.org.
