LACNONIA — The Lakes Region Mutual Fire Aid Association provides all hazards, fire, EMS, and Hazardous Materials Emergency Communications, and mutual aid coordination to 35 member communities in the lake’s region. LRMFA dispatched and coordinated more than 21,000 emergency calls for service in 2021.
LRMFA Chief Jon Goldman is pleased to announce the promotion of Dispatcher Kellie Regan to reserve officer, and Lt. Erin Hannafin to interim operations supervisor.
Dispatcher Regan, a United States Air Force Veteran has been with LRMFA for approximately three years, and with her promotion she is now eligible to fill in as needed in the place of a lieutenant. LRMFA staffs one Lieutenant (shift supervisor) and one dispatcher per shift, 24x7. Dispatcher Regan, when working as a fill in Lieutenant (reserve officer) will act as the shift supervisor working with her partner to lead the shift, and is responsible to assuring all policies, procedures, and standards are followed.
Dispatcher Regan is also finishing her Communications Training Officer Certification. As an Association of Communications Officials certified Communications Training Officer, Dispatcher Regan will be certified to work with our new hires throughout the stringent training program.
Deputy Chief Paul D. Steele Jr. will be out on an extended medical leave, and as such, Lt. Erin Hannafin has been promoted to interim operations supervisor. In this newly created role, Lt. Hannafin will partially transfer to administration and will be responsible in her new position as the operations supervisor to oversee all operations of the Communications Center and assist administratively as needed. Lt. Hannafin has been with LRMFA for nine years and also serves at the Training and QA/QI Coordinator.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.