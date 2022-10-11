LACNONIA — The Lakes Region Mutual Fire Aid Association provides all hazards, fire, EMS, and Hazardous Materials Emergency Communications, and mutual aid coordination to 35 member communities in the lake’s region. LRMFA dispatched and coordinated more than 21,000 emergency calls for service in 2021.

LRMFA Chief Jon Goldman is pleased to announce the promotion of Dispatcher Kellie Regan to reserve officer, and Lt. Erin Hannafin to interim operations supervisor.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.