The Lakes Region Mutual Fire Aid Association has announced both, Deputy Chief Paul D. Steele Jr. and Dispatcher Kellie Regan have been selected for the Association of Public Safety Communications Officials, Registered Public Safety Leader program.
Deputy Chief Steele and Dispatcher Regan’s selection in this intensive year long program is significant, as it is a highly competitive program requiring a successful application process, and approval of an industry service project.
During the year long RPL program students will learn to: manage organizations and change, communicate with confidence and clarity, develop their talent pool, learn to build consensus, enhance team performance, and make a difference in the 9-1-1 and emergency communications industry.
The first five of the six online RPL courses focus on aspects of managing and supervising that are vital to leading successful teams. The sixth course provides the opportunity for RPL candidates to put their knowledge and skills to use in a service project that benefits our industry.
Upon Deputy Chief Steele, and Dispatcher Regan’s successful completion of their separate programs, they will join the other four Registered Public Safety Leaders in New Hampshire. Lieutenant Kevin Nugent is currently enrolled in the program.
Deputy Chief Steele has worked at LRMFA for 16 years and was previously a Lieutenant with the Campton-Thornton Fire Department. Dispatcher Regan has worked for LRMFA for just over two years, and previously served with the United States Air Force.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.