BRISTOL — Tapply-Thompson Community Center receives grant from the Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction to provide funding for their Operation Warm & Every Child is Ours programs. Tapply-Thompson Community Center recently received a $7,000 grant from the Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction.
The grant will help further TTCC’s mission with these two important community programs. Operation Warm provides winter coats, boots, snow pants, hats and mittens to area children in need. In the past two years they have distributed 432 items to 218 youth in the Newfound Region. This program is a collaboration with Bristol Community Services and the Bristol Fire Department. The funds will be split between this program and Every Child is Ours Newfound. Every Child is Ours distributes weekly food bags to students in the Newfound School District that may have food challenges on weekends. During the 20-21 school year 3,462 bags of food were distributed with the help of school nurses and guidance counselors. This program is a collaboration with the Bristol Police Department. TTCC Director, Leslie Dion, reports that the need for these two programs has been great and the community has also stepped up with donated winter gear and food items to help offset the costs. The Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction has supported our programs for many years and help us to make a positive impact in our Community.
To learn more about the TTCC you can contact them at 603-744-2713 or at ttcc@metrocast.net or visit their website at www.ttccrec.org.
