CENTER HARBOR — Center Harbor will usher in the holiday season on Saturday, Nov. 27 with a tree lighting ceremony to be held at the Bandstand overlooking Lake Winnipesaukee. Sponsored by the Center Harbor Community Development Association, the event will begin at 5:30 p.m. and will feature free hot chocolate and cookies as well as caroling and music provided by the Center Harbor Band. Held in conjunction with Small Business Saturday, the village will glisten as businesses and homeowners will decorate their buildings with a coordination display of white lights.

