GILFORD — Tickets are still available for the First United Methodist Church’s Harvest Supper, this Saturday, Oct. 20.
For over 45 years, the church has cooked bean-hole beans behind the building. The tradition continues this year with two kinds of beans, along with corned beef, cabbage, potatoes, carrots, rolls and pie.
Tickets are available for two settings, at 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. The price is $15 for adults, and $7 for children under 12. For reservations, call 603-524-3289. There will be limited tickets available at the door.
The church is located at 18 Wesley Way, off Route 11A near the 3/11 bypass.
