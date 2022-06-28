CENTER HARBOR — “Yikes! This is our last season. Thank you for 30 years!” is the signs on the doors of Yikes! American Craft Gallery at 23 Main Street and Route 25.
Diane Campbell, owner of Yikes! Gallery has announced that this will be their last season of the store. “We thank our customers and community and offer an ongoing customer appreciation storewide sale throughout this season with a plan of closing by Columbus Day weekend."
Started in 1992, Kevin and Diane Campbell purchased the former E.M. Heath Hardware building with dreams of an All American Craft Gallery to sell the handcrafted items by Diane and her sisters, brothers-in-law, parents and grandparents and also a Cafe for customers while shopping in town. Together the building was renovated and that is where the name Yikes! came from. “We kept saying Yikes! with all the projects we had to do and it was a great name for all the exciting items we would carry. “ A year later in November of 1993 the family was named “The Most Creative Family in America” by USA Weekend magazine. “We were ecstatic that our family got the recognition across our country for our gallery of our own creations” That fame got them interviewed by several TV stations as well as features in other magazines.
While Diane ran the gallery and Kevin ran Campbell’s Cafe, they were also renovating the building for more businesses to join them.
In 2002 ,10 years after Yikes! began in Center Harbor, Kevin and Diane bought renovated and expanded another building in downtown Laconia on Main Street where it operated a second Yikes! Gallery until 2008. This 2 floor space gave the room to showcase the one of a kind handprinted furniture and accessories and well as All American Made Gifts and Cards. “ I was running back and forth between both galleries while raising our children and couldn’t have done it without Kevin’s support and energy and my Moms continuous help. I am so grateful"
"Yikes! Is a huge part of me and we will miss the customers and artists that we’ve known over the 30 years. We’ve watched families grow and those little kids are now bringing in their own kids. Thank you to all of them! We have always been about supporting Made in America and shopping local small business. It’s always made common sense to do business within our community to keep the local economy strong. We are proud of what we have accomplished and grateful to the many employees and family members that been a part of Yikes! over the years My sisters and I are still creating and making a living out of what we love to do. Kevin and I have worked hard and it’s been a good 30 year run. It’s time for us to work on some other projects and we encourage everyone to come visit Yikes! and Center Harbor, buy some handcrafted gifts and get a bite to eat downstairs at Gustos Italian Cafe. Center Harbor is a wonderful place to shop, work and spend time in. The Center Harbor beach and docks are across the street for boat parking and our location on Route 25 is perfect for downtown visibility. We are currently looking for another business or two to take over the space in the fall.”
Yikes! American Craft Gallery is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and Sunday’s noon-4 p.m. and when the open flags are flying through Columbus Day 2022. For more information call 603-253-4966 .
