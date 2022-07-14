CENTER HARBOR — “Yikes! This is our last season. Thank you for 30 years!” reads the sign on the doors of Yikes! American Craft Gallery.
Diane Campbell, owner of Yikes! Gallery says this will be the store's last season. “We thank our customers and community and offer an ongoing customer appreciation storewide sale throughout this season with a plan of closing by Columbus Day weekend."
Started in 1992, Kevin and Diane Campbell purchased the former E.M. Heath Hardware building with dreams of an All American Craft Gallery to sell the handcrafted items by Diane and her sisters, brothers-in-law, parents and grandparents, and also a cafe for customers. Together the building was renovated and that is where the name Yikes! came from. “We kept saying 'yikes!' with all the projects we had to do and it was a great name for all the exciting items we would carry." A year later in November 1993 the family was named “The Most Creative Family in America” by USA Weekend magazine. That fame got them interviewed by several television stations and features in other magazines.
In 2002, Kevin and Diane bought, renovated and expanded another building in downtown Laconia. They operated a second Yikes! Gallery until 2008. The two-floor space gave the room to showcase furniture, accessories and gifts and cards.
"We are proud of what we have accomplished and grateful to the many employees and family members that been a part of Yikes! over the years," said Diane. "We are currently looking for another business or two to take over the space in the fall.”
Yikes! American Craft Gallery is open 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Thursday-Saturday, and Sunday, noon-4 p.m. through Columbus Day 2022. For more information call 603-253-4966. Yikes! is at 23 Main St.
