MEREDITH — Follow the Yellow Brick Road to the Inter-Lakes Community Auditorium for a magical production of The Wizard of Oz on Friday, April 1, at 7 p.m. and Saturday, April 2, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Join 37 talented performers from the Inter-Lakes Middle/High School Theater Company as they sing, dance, and fly their way to the Emerald City to see the wonderful Wizard of Oz.
Meet iconic characters Dorothy Gale (Janney Halperin), the Scarecrow (Riley Towle), the Tinman (Gabe Staples), and the Cowardly Lion (Paige LaFavre) as they try to avoid the Wicked Witch of the West (Audrey Gumpert). Along the way they learn important lessons about friendship, bravery, and family.
Tickets are available at the door and are free for students and $5 for adults. Students in grades K-4 must be accompanied by an adult.
Inter-Lakes Community Auditorium is at 1 Laker Lane.
