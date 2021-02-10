BRISTOL — Newfounders near and far can tune in March 25th at 7 p.m. Eastern time to the Newfound Lake Region Association’s webinar presentation of “The State of the Lake,” where Executive Director Rebecca Hanson and Program Manager Andrew Veilleux will present findings on the health of the Newfound watershed and outline NLRA’s conservation initiatives for the coming year. Learn about impacts to watershed health, get the details from NLRA’s water quality collection data, and ask the lake experts your questions. Registration is available at: NewfoundLake.org/state-of-the-lake.
Like communities across the globe, 2020 was an exceptional year for the people, plants, and animals of Newfound. A record number of visitors and recreators found refuge from the pandemic in Newfound’s clear waters and abundant forests, with reports of negative impacts from pet and human waste, crowded boat launches, and poor environmental stewardship. Simultaneously, the watershed faced drought conditions which can stress ecosystems and affect lake level management. The unique circumstances of the year also prompted many new and experienced recreators to realize the incredible value of Newfound’s clean water and natural spaces, prompting further support of local conservation efforts.
Learn more at NewfoundLake.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.