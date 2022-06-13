HOLDERNESS — The Squam Lakes Natural Science Center is changing up their annual summer event to include the whole family in a festive, casual atmosphere. The Family Picnic will be on Saturday, July 23 from 5 to 8 p.m. and will celebrate the Giant Insect exhibit and feature animal programs, animal games, food trucks, live music, insect tasting, open bar, and more.
Your ticket includes all entertainment and food from Gyrpo Spot, Cheese Louise, The Common Man, SubZero Ice Cream, and the Joye-ful Cookiery. Adult tickets also include open bar with local beer, wine, and the Center's signature cocktail. Kids will enjoy non-alcoholic bug juice.
A limited number of tickets will be sold beginning Friday, July 1.
Your ticket purchase is a donation to help support the care and feeding of our live animal ambassadors and environmental education programs.
