WEIRS BEACH — The Weirs Community Park Association brings back Stan Jr. "The Showman" on Saturday, Aug. 13 at 6 p.m. Stan Jr.'s musical childhood gave him deep roots in county and rock and roll, plus a talent for bridging genres. As a solo entertainer, and tribute artist, Stan Jr. is known as a multi-talented personality and successful crossover act. His polished and dynamic shows tell audiences a story about music that can bridge worlds and create new fans.
Stan has performed on Broadway and Las Vegas. He brings to his audience the dynamic style of a professional and polished entertainer. If easy listening is what you have in mind, then sit back, relax, or slow dance to the sounds of Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Neil Diamond, and Engelbert Humperdinck to name a few.
The Weirs Community Park Association is sponsoring this free event at the Weirs Community Park's outdoor Amphitheater. This is a popular show and draws a great crowd. Be sure to bring lawn chairs to place on the grassy tiered seating area. Find a spot facing the stage and relax listening to your old favorites. Enjoy the comfortable sound system, plenty of parking and state of the art restrooms.
The Weirs Park Amphitheater is located at 49 Lucerne Ave. The show is 6-8 p.m. In the event of rain, the show will be rescheduled to a later date.
For more information contact The Weirs Community Park Amphitheater and Pavilion to reserve for special events at parks@city.lacoinia.nh.us or 603-524-5046. The Weirs Community Park Association meets monthly and new members are always welcome to join. Email: TheWCPA@outlook.com.
