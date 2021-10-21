On Saturday, over 300 participants came out for the 6th Annual “The Runaway Pumpkin 10K & 5K Run/Walk” raising over $21,000 for the WOW Trail.
Highlights of the day included, Jaidiby Zapata of Milford breaking his own 10K Course Record with a time of 32:48 (5.17/mile) shaving 3 seconds off his 2018 pace. Top female for the 10K was Laconia’s own Victoria Dean (44:50, 7.12p).
Finishing first and top female for the 5K was Andee Swann of Morristown, TN (19:18, 6.13p) followed by second place finisher and top male, 12-year-old Carter Buxton of Concord (21:13, 6.50p).
Although some contenders were vying for cash prizes, the majority of participants were after the event’s signature delicious pumpkin bread prizes, provided courtesy of Annie’s Café & Catering. Even cash-winning Zapata stated with a smile that he “was back this year for the bread.”
“It was a great day for the WOW Trail and we’re so thankful for the generosity of our sponsors and for the many volunteers that make it all happen,” said Event Director Jennifer Beetle.
“We are especially fortunate to have the support of our Presenting Sponsor, Eastern Propane & Oil, and our Shirt Sponsor, Meredith Village Savings Bank along with our Event Sponsors, Franklin Savings Bank, Fratello’s Italian Grille, Opechee Construction, Patrick’s Pub & Eatery and US Foods, Kids Fun Run Sponsor, The Downtown Gym and our Race Director, Jamie Poire. We are so grateful for their commitment and partnership.”
For more information about the WOW Trail and to view full race results visit wowtrail.org.
