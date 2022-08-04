SANBORNTON — Norman Brandt, co-chair of the NH State Grange Agriculture Committee presented the NH State Grange Century Farm award to Jean Auger and family at the Hale Road farm in Sanbornton on July 8. The award is given to any farm that has been in continual use for 100 years or more. The rest is the same as the 50-year farm. Norman stated “Since God placed man on earth, agriculture has existed. There is no occupation that precedes it, no order or association that can rank with the tillers of soil. Before literature and government agriculture was the calling of men and all has grown from it.” The Auger and Barbour family have demonstrated this.” Representatives from Harmony Grange #99 Ginny Blackmer, Scott Burns, Vicki, and Chuck Hussman, who nominated the farm for this recognition, were present along with Joshua Marshall from the NH State Agriculture Department.
The farm was originally purchased in 1914 by Gaspard and Hortense Auger when they moved from Canada. The farm has remained in the Auger family for five generations and has been continuously farmed, currently producing hay for beef cattle, raising chickens, cutting lumber and firewood for use on the property by Kier Barbour, grandson of Jean Auger, and his wife Kristen and 3 young sons. Also present was Kier father Kevin Barbour and wife Carole (Jean daughter) and Keir’s sister Quinn.
