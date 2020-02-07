LACONIA — Taylor Community recently hosted its inaugural Resident Art Show in the Woodside Building. Over 200 people enjoyed the art on display, which included stained glass, photography, oil and watercolor paintings, quilts, cross-stitch, jewelry, weaving, carved stone, sculptures, and dyed silk.
“I was so thrilled with the quality and diversity of the artwork,” said Taylor Community Director of Resident Life Brenda Kean. “It was a proud moment for me—to stand in the exhibition hall and welcome visitors to enjoy the exceptional talent of our residents. How lucky we are that so many chose to share their extraordinary gifts with us.”
Members of the Opechee Garden Club were among the visitors. The garden club will be pairing floral arrangements with art created by Lakes Region artists, including Taylor Community residents, at their Art in Bloom exhibit, to be held on April 23-25 at Taylor Community.
For more information, call 603-524-5600 or visit www.taylorcommunity.org.
