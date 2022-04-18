LACONIA — The Opechee Garden Club will welcome Janice Mislter and Jeff Price, of Pedal Pushers. They will present information on extending the vegetable garden season on May 2 at 1 p.m. during the Club's monthly meeting.
Jeff will start with a short presentation on early pollinators. These are the first bees out of the hives each year. They are the ones that care for our gardens prior to the honey bees.
Janice will provide information that will allow us to extend our vegetable season from March to December, Techniques that will be covered include rotation and row covers.
Janice’s background includes working with Small and Beginner Farmers of NH. This organization helps new and small farmers learn to raise and grow their own food and create a healthier lifestyle. In addition, Janice and her husband own Twilling Gate Farm in Gilmanton. They follow organic practices and raise 90 percent of their own food.
Meetings are held at the Gilford Community Church, Potter Hill Road, Gilford. The public is invited to attend.
