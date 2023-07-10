MOULTONBOROUGH — Why not both? But hurry, tickets for both performances are very close to selling out with only limited seating available in the Great Waters tent at the Castle in the Clouds.
On Saturday, July 15, "The Sweet Caroline Tour," starring Jay White, will begin at 7:30 p.m. The performance is one of the most authentic Neil Diamond Concert experiences on the planet.
The following week on July 22, the music of ABBA performed by ABBAcadabra, the ultimate tribute, is a must see show for every generation of not just ABBA fans, but all music fans of the '70s and '80s beginning at 7:30 p.m. Experience music straight out of the heydays of disco when you hear the group perform up to 20 of the Swedish super group’s hits.
Tickets for all Great Waters performances may be purchased online at greatwaters.org, by calling the Great Waters office at 603-569-7710 or by stopping by the office in Wolfeboro at 58 North Main St.
Come early and enjoy the beautiful scenery at the field near Shannon Pond. Some trails near the pond are currently closed due to the recent heavy rains. Check the Castle’s website (castleintheclouds.org) for further information. If you do come early, you will have the opportunity to purchase food from two outstanding food truck purveyors: Greens and Beans Farm to Foodie and Peaks: International Street Eats and Handcrafted Shaved Ice. Food will be available from 50 to 7:15 p.m. If you have purchased lawn seats, don’t forget to bring your chairs or a blanket to sit on. This food opportunity will be available before each of this year’s five performances at the Castle.
Castle in the Clouds is located at 455 Old Mountain Road.
Great Waters is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide outstanding musical performances to those living in or visiting the Lakes Region of New Hampshire.
