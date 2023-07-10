ABBA

ABBAcadabra will perform the music of ABBA at Castle in the Clouds on Saturday, July 22, at 7:30 p.m. (Courtesy photo)  

MOULTONBOROUGH — Why not both? But hurry, tickets for both performances are very close to selling out with only limited seating available in the Great Waters tent at the Castle in the Clouds.

On Saturday, July 15, "The Sweet Caroline Tour," starring Jay White, will begin at 7:30 p.m. The performance is one of the most authentic Neil Diamond Concert experiences on the planet.

