Two conservation events are planned this fall, a Stream Restoration Conference on October 17th at Gunstock Mountain Resort, and discussion of sustainable food production and local food networks on October 18th at the New Hampshire Association of Conservation Districts (NHACD) Annual Meeting at the Margate Inn in Laconia. Both events are hosted by the Belknap County Conservation District. Registration is open for both events available through Eventbrite at https://www.facebook.com/nhacd1/ or call the District Office at 527-5880.
Stream Restoration Conference
The Stream Conference is oriented to landowners, conservation commissions, land trusts, and river and watershed groups. It offers over 18 speakers sharing information on tools and resources available to assist with restoring water quality, flood resiliency, reducing sediment and nutrient levels, and improving fish habitat. There will be a range of workshops to choose from and a field trip to a stream restoration project at Gunstock. The conference is from 8am-4pm and includes breakfast, lunch and breaks for $60. Following the Conference there's a Social, Silent Auction, and Stream Tour from 4:30-5:30pm. The Barbeque dinner begins at 5:30pm at Gunstock Lodge. There is a $35 fee to cover costs.
During the Barbeque, 2019 State NHACD Conservation awards will be announced for Cooperator and Teacher of the Year. Belknap County award winners will also be recognized.
NH Association of Conservation Districts Annual Meeting Focused on Local Food
This October 18th meeting brings together people from across New Hampshire involved with natural resource conservation and interested in supporting local farmers and food networks. Can New England feed itself? Featured speaker Brian Donahue from Brandeis University co-author of the New England Food Vision will provide an update. Later, there's a local food network panel including Clarissa MacDonald of Genuine Local, a food production accelerator in Meredith; Melissa Motejunas of Native Maine Produce & Specialty Foods; and Jessica Gorhan of Nashua Food Council and Beth Roy of Vital Communities from the Upper Valley. The Annual meeting is from 8am-1pm at the Margate Inn.
“The Belknap County Conservation District is proud to host the Stream Conference and this local food dialog as part of the NHACD Annual Meeting. We coordinate stream restoration projects and lead the
Belknap County gleaning program, collecting surplus produce from local farmers and distributing it to food pantries, so both events are a great match for work we do,” said Conservation District Chair Donna Hepp.
