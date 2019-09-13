LACONIA – The St. Vincent de Paul Society, a 501C3 organization, located at 1269 Union Avenue in Laconia is bustling with activity, especially with the cooler fall weather. The Thrift Store, which is open Tuesday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sat. from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., is “the place” to go for great bargains on gently used adult & children clothing, shoes, housewares and furniture. A of fall and winter clothing is being put out daily and 50% off all furniture is a great sale! Don’t forget to check the Sale Board when you enter the Thrift Store for other sales throughout the store.
The Food Pantry will soon be taking applications for the Thanksgiving Food Basket Program. Applications are due by Oct. 31 and pick up dates are Saturday, Nov. 23 at the Food Pantry from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. or on Monday, Nov. 25 from 9 a.m. to l p.m. The Food Pantry is located on Union Avenue, Laconia between McDonald's and Taco Bell. You can visit our website at www.stvdplaconia.org for the Food Pantry Thanksgiving Basket 2019 Application. Regular hours for the Food Pantry are Mondays from 12 to 2 p.m. and Wednesdays from 6 to 8 p.m. Families may come once a month to pick up food supplies to help stretch their budgets.
The Children’s Foundation recently completed a very successful Project Pencil Program. Back packs and school supplies were distributed to the local schools and child care centers. The Children’s Foundation works closely with school nurses, guidance counselors, case managers and teachers to help provide children with the necessities so they may have a positive self-esteem and sound educational experience.
The Financial Assistance team is another important piece of the St Vincent de Paul Society. Financial teams of two meet with individuals to help access their needs and determine where financial help is needed.
Volunteers are always needed. There is a dire need for Cashiers and Front Office help. Please stop by the store to fill out an application and speak to the store supervisor.
For more information please stop by the Thrift Store or call at 524-5470.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.