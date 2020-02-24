MOULTONBOROUGH — Ann Sprague, executive director of Interlakes Community Caregivers, Inc., will retire effective June 25.
Sprague has served in this role since January 2013. During her tenure, she has played a critical role in evolving the organization to respond to an increased demand for services. Sprague implemented enhanced operational standards and new cloud-based technology, gained increased awareness for the organization, and expanded outreach and collaboration within the community.
“Ann’s talent and leadership have been vital to the success of our organization,” said David Hughes, board president. “Ann will be greatly missed, and we wish her the very best.”
“I am grateful for having had the privilege of a leadership role in an organization with such a worthwhile purpose,” said Sprague. She remains passionate about the organization's mission, and looks forward to opportunities to continue to make a difference in the community.
A search committee is working to find the best candidate to take on the leadership role at Community Caregivers. For more information, contact Director.Caregivers@gmail.com or 603-253-9275, or visit www.InterlakesCommunityCaregivers.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.