NORTHFIELD — The NHHEAF Network Organizations selected Spaulding Youth Center as the recipient of over 75 winter coats earlier this month. The coats were quickly distributed on the campus, to students in need of warm winter clothing.
NHHEAF organizes a variety of fundraisers throughout the year, choosing a charity monthly to receive either collected need items, such as canned goods or coats, or monetary contributions, presented as mini-grants, in exchange for the opportunity to enjoy a casual day.
“We are thrilled to be nominated and selected by the committee to receive this large collection of winter coats which so many of our children so desperately needed,” said Susan C. Ryan, president and CEO of Spaulding Youth Center. “As part of this process, my team was impressed to learn about all the charity-focused activities which were encouraged by the NHHEAF Past President Rene Drouin and continues to receive endorsement from the existing President Christiana Thornton. Generosity from organizations like NHHEAF truly make the difference to the children on our campus and in our community based programs.”
In addition to the monthly casual day collection, NHHEAF organizes Plinko games, penny wars, chili competitions, pie baking contests, and other activities. Employees complete a form detailing why their nominated charity should be considered.
For information about Spaulding Youth Center, visit www.spauldingyouthcenter.org.
