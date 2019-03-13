NORTHFIELD — Spaulding Youth Center hosted the Center for AAC & Autism's Language Acquisition through Motor Planning Training on Feb. 5-6. The event consisted of two days dedicated to the specialized clinical training of the Language Acquisition through Motor Planning approach.
LAMP is a therapeutic approach based on neurological and motor learning principles found by John Halloran, MS, CCC-SLP, Cindy Halloran, OTR/L, and Mia Emerson, MS, CCC-SLP. The goal is to give individuals who are nonverbal or have limited verbal abilities a method of independently and spontaneously expressing themselves in any setting. The two courses offered were Language Acquisition through Motor Planning, and Moving Forward with LAMP.
LAMP co-developer John Halloran presented the two days of training to a combined 100 attendees, including speech pathology professionals, special education teachers and para educators, Board Certified Behavior Analysts, and parents. During the trainings, attendees were able to practice the method on the Accent1000, a dedicated speech generating device, as well as an iPad equipped with the LAMP Words for Life app.
“We were thrilled to host an industry leader like the Center for AAC & Autism for training here on our beautiful Northfield campus,” said Susan C. Ryan, president and chief executive officer. “The LAMP approach is truly remarkable in that it helps special needs and speech-language professionals as well as parents build independent communication for anyone unable to use their speech. We are proud that our on-campus Speech-Language Pathology Department utilizes this among other best practice methodologies for our nonverbal students. Adopting this approach and hosting this training is another example of how Spaulding strives to provide the best services to our kids and support the larger community of professionals in this field.”
Visit www.aacandautism.com to learn more about the Center for AAC & Autism and its LAMP learning principles.
For information about Spaulding Youth Center, visit www.spauldingyouthcenter.org.
