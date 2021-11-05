NORTHFIELD — Spaulding Academy & Family Services has named the winners of its monthly Spaulding Spirit awards for the third quarter of 2021: Dawn Hinxman — July, Stephanie Capen — August and all Spaulding staff — September. These peer-nominated awards recognize employees who embody the spirit of the organization and inspire fellow team members with their dedication.
Hinxman joined Spaulding Academy & Family Services in 2014 as an administrative assistant in Behavioral Health, having years of experience in similar roles within various health care settings, including a physician’s office and the Concord Regional Visiting Nurse Association. When a Support Services opportunity opened, she transferred to that department as an administrative assistant and was recently promoted to office manager. Hinxman holds an associate degree in Legal Administration from Champlain College.
Capen is a special education teacher and currently works with neurobehavioral students who are nine- to 11-years-old. She has been in special education for 12 years and was initially hired by Spaulding Academy & Family Services as a paraprofessional. Capen transitioned to teaching once she earned her bachelor's degree from Granite State College and is now pursuing a master’s degree in Education, with a focus on Curriculum and Instruction, at Southern New Hampshire University.
As part of the Spaulding Academy & Family Services annual Employee Appreciation Day, all staff were named the September Spaulding Spirit award winners for their dedication to the children they serve.
“Even with hundreds of employees on staff, Spaulding Academy & Family Services feels like a family,” said Lys Miller-Drake, SHRM-SCP, human relations & employee engagement director. “Every staff member gives generously of their time and talent daily, and these awards provide the opportunity to recognize their tireless commitment to our children and overall organization.”
For more information about Spaulding Academy & Family Services and its current employment opportunities, visit SpauldingServices.org/careers.
