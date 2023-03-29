NORTHFIELD — Spaulding Academy & Family Services has officially launched its Permanency Team after more than a year in development. The Permanency Team, comprised of Cheryl Consoletti and Ashley Fenimore, provides seamless, wrap-around support starting during the admissions process and extending to six months after discharge. This two-person team of permanency specialists work in tandem to keep each child’s permanency plan at the forefront throughout enrollment, ensuring that the momentum towards permanency is incorporated into each treatment goal. Following discharge, the team serves as a liaison to bridge services from campus to the child’s home community.

“We are excited to officially launch Spaulding’s permanency initiative and expect this dynamic team will deliver substantial results,” said Amanda Champagne, executive director, Spaulding Family Services. “The ultimate goal for each child is success in life after Spaulding and this permanency initiative creates a stronger foundation and structure to fulfill that purpose.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.