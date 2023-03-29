NORTHFIELD — Spaulding Academy & Family Services has officially launched its Permanency Team after more than a year in development. The Permanency Team, comprised of Cheryl Consoletti and Ashley Fenimore, provides seamless, wrap-around support starting during the admissions process and extending to six months after discharge. This two-person team of permanency specialists work in tandem to keep each child’s permanency plan at the forefront throughout enrollment, ensuring that the momentum towards permanency is incorporated into each treatment goal. Following discharge, the team serves as a liaison to bridge services from campus to the child’s home community.
“We are excited to officially launch Spaulding’s permanency initiative and expect this dynamic team will deliver substantial results,” said Amanda Champagne, executive director, Spaulding Family Services. “The ultimate goal for each child is success in life after Spaulding and this permanency initiative creates a stronger foundation and structure to fulfill that purpose.”
The permanency specialists work collaboratively with the child, their families, healthcare providers, community resources, and School Administrative Unit as well as state departments, such as the NH Division for Children, Youth and Families — Child Protection and Juvenile Justice, to ensure that the child has access to needed services and support throughout treatment and following discharge. The focus is to identify and fulfill the needs of the child and their family, whether this includes reunification, foster home placement, rebuilding family systems, overcoming skill deficits, or just providing information and connections to assist the transition. The team will also be analyzing data to measure the success of this initiative, including length of care, support provided following transition, and long-term success of the child.
Consoletti is a 25-year employee with Spaulding Academy & Family Services, working initially on the neurobehavorial team, then as a residential counselor and mentor, and most recently as a family coordinator.
Fenimore has been working to guide youths to permanent family connections via reunification, foster care, and transitional adult services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.