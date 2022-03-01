HOLDERNESS — Join the Squam Lakes Association for an afternoon of creative snow sculpting. Led by Lakes Region Conservation Corps AmeriCorps member Kyle Wolz, this program will take place at the SLA headquarters Saturday, March 5 and run from noon to 2 p.m. Bring the whole family for fun building snow castles, turtles, snow angels, or whatever sparks your imagination. There will be hot cocoa and hot water for tea, and fun spray bottles to “paint” the snow any color you like.
Participants may bring water, snacks, and warm, comfortable, waterproof clothing and shoes. Additional items participants may bring if they’d like include sit pads or lawn chairs, and anything else needed for a two-hour outing.
For more information, or to sign up for this Adventure Ecology program, visit the SLA website: squamlakes.org or contact the SLA directly at 603-968-7336.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.