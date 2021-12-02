MEREDITH — The First Congregational Church of Meredith, through an outreach of music ministry, has brought a variety of musical opportunities to the community for all ages to enjoy. On Thursday, Dec. 9 at 6:30 p.m., the church membership welcomes the Sky Family for a joyful concert of Celtic music and dance.
Coming from Prince Edward Island, the Sky Family often entertained themselves with cheerful music to ward off long winter nights. Playing a variety of instruments, including fiddles and guitars, the family warmed themselves with rhythmical reels and soaring melodies, partnering their own blend of fast-paced Celtic music with Irish dance.
Presently on tour, the family is delighting audiences across America with their program, "Christmas with the Skys." This new Celtic Revival combines world-class fiddle music with lively Celtic and pop-rock songs, rich in harmonies, all while weaving stories and testimonies throughout.
The First Congregational Church of Meredith is located at 4 Highland Street. This family friendly concert is open to all and will include a free will offering. For more information, contact the church at 603-279-6271, leaving a message if needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.