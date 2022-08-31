LACONIA — Starting this month, Tech Help will be offered twice a week on Tuesday mornings from 10-11 a.m. and Wednesday afternoons from 2-3:30 p.m.
Join in for Seasonal Adult Coloring on Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 6 p.m.
Granite VNA will be at the library to discuss strategies for managing caregiver stress on Friday, Sept. 9 at 2:30 p.m.
The Mystery Book Club’s discussion of Holly Watt’s "To the Lions," will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 14 from 4-5 p.m.
The monthly adult craft creates a paper maché bird on Tuesday, Sept. 20 at 1 p.m. or 6 p.m.; sign-up is required.
NEW this month, non-fiction book club starts with a discussion of "Are We Smart Enough to Know How Smart Animals Are?" by Frans de Waal from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21.
The Laconia Public Library is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information call 603-524-4775, text 603-556-4666, or email info@laconialibrary.org. For more information about all programs, visit laconialibrary.org.
