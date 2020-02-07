GILFORD — The Gilford Parks and Recreation Department will be sponsoring a Senior Moment-um program on Monday, Feb. 17. Meet at the community church fellowship hall at 9 a.m. for bagels and a movie. The group will watch the dramatic comedy "I’ll See You In My Dreams' starring Blythe Danner, Martin Starr, Sam Elliot, Rhea Perlman and Mary Kay Place. The movie and coffee are free of charge. A breakfast of bagels with toppings is available for $1. Participants are asked to RSVP by Thursday, Feb. 13, to 603-527-4722.
