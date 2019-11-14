GILFORD — The Gilford Parks and Recreation is sponsoring a Senior Moment-um program on Monday, Nov. 18. Meet at the Gilford Community Church fellowship hall at 10 a.m. for a morning of games, including Scrabble, Rummikub and trivia. Parks and recreation will provide breakfast bites, coffee and tea. Participants are asked to RSVP to the parks and recreation office at 603-527-4722.
