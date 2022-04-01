GILFORD — The Gilford Parks and Recreation Department is sponsoring Senior Moment-um Program on Monday, April 18. Participants will meet in the Fellowship Hall in the Community Church at noon to enjoy a delicious Easter luncheon prepared by Dan Barnhart, manager of the Gilford Beach Concession Stand. The buffet will feature: Swedish meatballs over rice, a veggie, salad and dessert. The cost for the meal is $10 per person and will include coffee, tea and juice. Participants must RSVP by Thursday, April 14.
For more information or to RSVP please call the Parks and Recreation Office at 603-527-4722.
