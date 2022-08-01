GILFORD — The Gilford Parks and Recreation Department is sponsoring a Senior Moment-um Program on Monday, August 8. Participants will meet at the Community Church, Fellowship Hall at 9 a.m. for breakfast and a movie. Keeping with the summer spirit, there will be a showing of the John Candy comedy, “Summer Rental.”
Breakfasst will be served consisting of sausage, egg and cheese croissants served with hash browns. Juice, coffee, tea and water will also be available. Participants must RSVP by Thursday, August 4.
