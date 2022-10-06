MOULTONBOROUGH — What is the collective noun for scarecrows? Is it a crew of scarecrows? A spook of scarecrows? A fright of scarecrows? Whatever the noun, we have a big one at the Moultonborough Library. “Fall in” to admire our crew / spook / fright of scarecrows and enjoy the autumnal decorations.
Also on display this month is the work of digital artist Marian Federspiel. Her stunning “lake” scapes will be on view in our program room through October.
Federspiel’s work is created digitally. She substitutes “pixels for paint and a mouse for a brush; the computer monitor becomes my canvas.” Bold colors and simple shapes create depth and space, and the resulting printouts are beautifully vivid. Visit her website, www.mfederspiel.org, to view her digital gallery, and the library to see her work in print.
October is Wellness Month at the library and we have two important wellness events happening. On Thursday, Oct. 13 from 10 to 11:30 a.m., the Granite Visiting Nurse Association will lead “Every Step Matters: Minimizing Slips, Trips and Falls.” Falls can lead to severe injuries, such as hip fractures and head traumas, and can even increase the risk of early death. Fortunately, falls do not need to be accepted as a natural part of aging and are largely preventable. This workshop will cover the common factors that lead to falls and simple steps anyone can take to minimize the risk. While registration is closed, walk-ins are welcome.
On Tuesday, Oct. 18 from 6 to 7:30 p.m., the library will join the Hebron Library and Hall Memorial Library in Northfield-Tilton to host an Alzheimer’s Association virtual presentation “Healthy Living for Brain and Body.” The presentation will explore recent research in the areas of diet, nutrition and exercise and how these can impact cognitive function. Participants will leave the session armed with tools to help them incorporate the new research into a plan for healthy aging. Please register to get the Zoom link to participate.
The Friends of the Moultonborough Library have a treat on Friday, Oct. 14 — the annual "Chocolate Fare." For a $5 fee, you can enjoy an all-you-can-eat chocolate buffet.
For more information on these or any of the programs, visit the library website, moultonboroughlibrary.org and click on the events and programs tab. The Library Calendar will have all programs listed with descriptions and registration links if required.
The Moultonborough Public Library is open Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. It is located at 4 Holland Road. For more information call 603-476-8895.
