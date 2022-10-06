MOULTONBOROUGH — What is the collective noun for scarecrows? Is it a crew of scarecrows? A spook of scarecrows? A fright of scarecrows? Whatever the noun, we have a big one at the Moultonborough Library. “Fall in” to admire our crew / spook / fright of scarecrows and enjoy the autumnal decorations.

Also on display this month is the work of digital artist Marian Federspiel. Her stunning “lake” scapes will be on view in our program room through October.

