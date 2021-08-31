LACONIA — The first soft plastics collection drive held jointly by the Laconia-Gilford Lions Club and the Green Sanctuary Committee of the Unitarian Universalist Society was a great success. Fourteen 50-gallon bags of plastic bags and wrap were collected and delivered to a company in Maine which recycles them into composite decking and railing.
The next event is coming soon, start setting aside your plastic items now. It will be on Sept. 11 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
