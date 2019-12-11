LACONIA — The Belknap Mill will hold its 11th annual Holiday Bazaar on Saturday, Dec. 14, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The bazaar will feature dozens of returning and new crafters from the Lakes Region and beyond on two floors. There will handcrafted home décor items, as well as gift and food selections.
The Laconia High School Key Club will serve baked treats, lunch, and beverages, and there will be a craft raffle to benefit the Mill’s historical, educational and cultural programs.
Bring your camera to take an Elfie Selfie with Socks the Elf.
The Belknap Mill will offer warm cookies for the first 100 customers.
